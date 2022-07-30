BJP fields Baburao Chinchansur for MLC by-poll

The BJP on Saturday announced Baburao Chinchansur as its candidate for the Legislative Council by-election, scheduled to be held on August 11.

The election by the Members of the Legislative Assembly was necessitated following the resignation of Congress MLC C M Ibrahim on March 31 after he decided to switch over to the JD(S).

The term of the MLC will be till June 17, 2024. The last date of filing nomination papers is August 1.

