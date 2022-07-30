Left Menu

We condemn ill-treatment meted out to surgeon by Punjab minister: HP Cong leader Agnihotri

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-07-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 20:22 IST
We condemn ill-treatment meted out to surgeon by Punjab minister: HP Cong leader Agnihotri
Himachal Pradesh Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday condemned the ''ill-treatment'' meted out to the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences by Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

Jouramajra was seen in a video clip forcing BFUHS Vice-Chancellor Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty mattress at a hospital. Following the incident, Bahadur said he had conveyed to the Punjab chief minister the ''humiliation'' he faced and requested that he be relieved from services as the work environment was not conducive.

In a Facebook post in Hindi on Saturday, Agnihotri said, ''We strongly condemn the ill-treatment meted out to the pride of Himachal Pradesh Dr Raj Bahadur by the Punjab health minister.'' ''The chair of a minister does not give anybody the right to behave rudely with a world-renowned personality,'' the leader of opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly added.

''Entire Himachal Pradesh is with you (Dr Raj Bahadur),'' Agnihotri said.

Jouramajra was caught in a tight spot after he asked Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a “dirty” patient's bed at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot on Friday.

The incident happened Friday when Jouramajra was on an inspection to Faridkot's Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, which comes under the BFUHS.

A video clip of the incident that circulated on the social media showed Jouramajra place a hand on the veteran surgeon's shoulder as he pointed towards the ''damaged and dirty condition'' of the mattress inside the hospital's skin department.

The minister is then seen to be allegedly forcing Dr Bahadur to lie down on the same mattress.

Bahadur in the video is seen explaining to the minister that he was not responsible for the facilities, to which the AAP leader retorted, ''Everything is in your hands''.

