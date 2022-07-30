Criminals should fear law: Union minister Kishore on `Yogi model'

Criminals should fear law, Union Minister of State for Housing Kaushal Kishore said here on Saturday when asked about the `Yogi model' of governance.

He was replying to a question about Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's statement that if needed, the "Yogi model" of government that exists in chief minister Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh will be replicated. Kishore is MP from Mohanlalganj in Uttar Pradesh.

''I am not saying that any person should be caught and killed summarily, but the criminals who fire at police get killed in encounters when police retaliate," Kishore said.

People who take others' lives ''should not have any right to live legally,'' he said, adding that even the courts sentence the culprits to death in several cases of murder. ''Fear of law should be created in the minds of criminals,'' the BJP leader further said. The Union minister who has been advocating de-addiction on public forums also said that he did not favour closing liquor shops across the country, but was trying to keep people away from all kinds of addictions.

Recently incidents of people dying due to consumption of spurious liquor were reported from Gujarat and Bihar where prohibition is in force, he noted.

