TRS hits back at Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's criticism over T'gana govt's performance

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-07-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 21:32 IST
The ruling TRS in Telangana on Saturday hit back at Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's remarks against the state government over its poor performance among others.

TRS Working President K T Rama Rao, in a sharp response to Scindia's criticism, said he dares the latter to show one metric where his home state Madhya Pradesh performed better than Telangana.

''You really have to admire the temerity of BJP leaders from failed BIMARU states! ''They come to #Telangana & indulge in subterfuge & bluff to further their divisive political propaganda ''I dare @JM_Scindia Ji to show us one metric where his state MP fared better than Telangana,'' Rama Rao tweeted.

Telangana with 2.5 per cent population of the nation contributes to five per cent of the country's GDP, said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Scindia, who was on a visit to Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency as part of BJP's 'Sansad Pravas Yojana', had said on Friday that the state BJP leaders and workers have worked to highlight the TRS government's poor performance and alleged corruption.

