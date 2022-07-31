Left Menu

Senior journalist R Gopikrishnan dead

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 31-07-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 17:38 IST
Senior journalist R Gopikrishnan dead
  • Country:
  • India

Senior journalist and chief editor of Malayalam daily 'Metro Vaartha' R Gopikrishnan died on Sunday, his family sources said.

He was 65. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The senior journalist had not been keeping well for quite some time.

His end came at around 1.15 PM, they said.

Beginning his career with Deepika, a daily, Gopikrishnan worked as Deputy Editor of Mangalam in Kottayam and New Delhi.

Later, he also held the responsibility of Deputy Editor of Kerala Kaumudi daily.

A well-known writer, Gopikrishnan co-translated Dan Brown's famous novel 'Da Vinci Code' to Malayalam with a journalist colleague in New Delhi.

His cremation will be held in Kottayam on Monday with State honours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022