Left Menu

S.Africa's ANC retains rule that officials must step down if charged - president

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said the ruling party African National Congress (ANC) had decided to retain its rule that anyone charged with corruption or other crimes must step down while they are being investigated.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 19:37 IST
S.Africa's ANC retains rule that officials must step down if charged - president

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said the ruling party African National Congress (ANC) had decided to retain its rule that anyone charged with corruption or other crimes must step down while they are being investigated. Members of an ANC faction loyal to former President Jacob Zuma - who is being investigated for corruption but denies wrongdoing - wanted the rule scrapped, arguing that it was being used to persecute political opponents with trumped up charges.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the conclusion of a three-day national policy conference which brought together ANC delegates nationally for the first time in five years. "The overwhelming view of the policy conference is for the retention of the 'step-aside' provisions to enhance the integrity of the movement and its leadership," he said to loud applause.

Ramaphosa has taken a harder line on corruption since taking over as ANC leader in December 2017. Scrapping the rule would have allowed potential challengers to vie against him for the ANC ticket in 2024 presidential elections - especially Ace Magashule, who was suspended as party secretary general last year after being charged with corruption.

The party will chose its candidate at the end of this year. Removing the rule also would have allowed several Zuma allies in various local governments to resume office.

Ramaphosa himself faces a police investigation of his finances after thieves stole $4 million from his farm in June, and his opponents are hoping to use this to unseat him. If he is charged with any irregularity - such as failing to declare the money to tax authorities or violating exchange controls - then he himself might be forced to step aside.

Ramaphosa says the money was proceeds from sales of game animals on the farm, and has welcomed the investigation. Opening the conference on Friday, the president scolded the ANC for losing public trust, saying the party was weaker than at any time since it ended white minority rule in 1994.

The ANC has been in power for nearly three decades, but it faces public anger over worsening electricity blackouts, poor or non-existent basic services, a sluggish economy, corrupt procurement tenders and crime-related shootings. On Sunday, Ramaphosa said the party had resolved to tackle all of these problems and to alleviate widespread poverty in the nation of about 60 million.

He also said the party had reaffirmed its position that the privately-owned central bank should be nationalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022