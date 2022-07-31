HM to visit to Odisha on Aug 8 to attend Odia daily's 75th anniv prog: Pradhan

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha on August 8 and attend a function marking 75th anniversary of Odia daily Prajatantra, founded by noted freedom fighter and former chief minister Harekrushna Mahatab, central minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-07-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 22:55 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha on August 8 and attend a function marking 75th anniversary of Odia daily ‘Prajatantra’, founded by noted freedom fighter and former chief minister Harekrushna Mahatab, central minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Pradhan, during the day, presided over a meeting at Cuttack, which was held to review the preparations being made ahead of Shah’s visit. He also visited Indoor Stadium, where the programme is scheduled to be held, to take stock of the arrangements.

“Prajatantra’s 75th anniversary coincides with the country’s 75th year of Independence. This year, a daughter of Odisha has become the President of India. Shah’s visit to Odisha at this juncture is significant,” the Union education minister said.

Lok Sabha MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, who had been sidelined by the BJD over differences with the party leadership, is the present editor of the daily.

Pradhan, who is on a two-day visit to the state, paid homage to revolutionary leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at his birth place Janakinath Bhavan in Cuttack.

“Janakinath Bhawan, Netaji’s birth place, which has now been converted into a museum, is nothing less than a pilgrimage site. I am fortunate to have visited this sacred place again today to pay homage to a great son of India, a national hero and an epitome of courage and sacrifice,” Pradhan said.

Netaji will always be revered for his inspiring leadership skills, nationalism and clear goals for India’s independence, he stated.

Earlier in the day, Pradhan took part in 'Tiranga Padyatra' in Dhenkanal as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. PTI AAM RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

