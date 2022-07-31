Left Menu

Why is ED silent on Congress MLAs cash case, asks TMC

Both were arrested by the central agency in connection with the school jobs scam.The Congress on Sunday alleged the BJP was trying to topple the JMM-led government in Jharkhand by offering Rs 10 crore to each MLA.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-07-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 23:11 IST
Why is ED silent on Congress MLAs cash case, asks TMC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday wondered why the Enforcement Directorate is silent on the recovery of huge unaccounted cash from the vehicle of Congress lawmakers from Jharkhand.

The TMC also demanded that the role of Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari needs to be looked into in the light of the recovery of the money, as he had recently remarked that ''after Maharashtra, it will be Jharkhand, Rajasthan and West Bengal.'' Acting on a tip-off, the West Bengal Police intercepted an SUV in Howrah on Saturday evening in which Congress MLAs of Jharkhand were travelling and allegedly found nearly half a crore of rupees in it. After questioning, they were formally arrested on Sunday afternoon.

The TMC's statement came in the backdrop of the seizure of crores of rupees in cash by the ED from two flats of a woman, considered close to the now suspended senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee. Both were arrested by the central agency in connection with the school jobs scam.

The Congress on Sunday alleged the BJP was trying to topple the JMM-led government in Jharkhand by offering Rs 10 crore to each MLA. "Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had spoken about forming governments in non-NDA ruled states such as Jharkhand. We want an inquiry to check if the recovered money is part of the conspiracy to topple the democratically-elected Jharkhand government,'' TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

After a recent change of guard in Maharashtra, Adhikari had twice said that the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand and TMC dispensation in West Bengal, too, will meet a similar fate, and much before their tenure ends.

The BJP's West Bengal unit dubbed the allegations as baseless.

''The BJP is in no way involved in it. We think the TMC was trying to smuggle out the illegal cash it had earned through the school recruitment scam,'' BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022