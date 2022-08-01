Left Menu

Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon amid uproar over price rise, ED action against Sanjay Raut

The Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned for almost an hour till noon as Shiv Sena members among other Opposition parties created a ruckus over the arrest of its leader Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and price rise.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 11:53 IST
Rajya Sabha (Photo credits: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned for almost an hour till noon as Shiv Sena members among other Opposition parties created a ruckus over the arrest of its leader Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and price rise. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced the adjournment of the House soon after it assembled for the day at 11 am.

Shiv Sena MPs trooped into the well of the House sloganeering against the government for allegedly misusing the Central investigative agencies against its leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. Raut on Sunday was arrested by the ED following day-long questioning into alleged irregularities in the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Mumbai's Goregaon.

Shiv Sena MPs Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai showed placards written as "ED stands for the extended department of BJP." Other Opposition party MPs were also sloganeering against the government over price-rise and other issues. Amid the din, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tried to run the House and requested the MPs to go back to their seats. As the ruckus continued, the Chairman adjourned the House till noon.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 18 and will continue till August 12. On July 26, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended four Congress members for the rest of the monsoon session for unruly behaviour and disrupting the proceedings of the House. The suspended MPs and other opposition members were protesting with placards and shouting slogans against price rise and ignored repeated warnings from the Speaker. The four suspended Congress MPs are Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan. (ANI)

