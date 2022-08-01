Left Menu

Bulgaria pres calls Oct 2 snap election, appoints caretaker govt

The cabinet will serve from Aug. 2 until a new government is formed after the snap polls. The caretaker cabinet is largely expected to take a softer line towards Moscow, which could include efforts to renew Russian gas imports. It may also try to mend ties with Moscow after Petkov's government expelled 70 Russian diplomatic staff over espionage concerns.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 01-08-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 16:06 IST
Bulgaria pres calls Oct 2 snap election, appoints caretaker govt
Rumen Radev Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Monday set Oct. 2 as the date for the country's fourth parliamentary election in less than two years, after the collapse in June of reformist Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's coalition government.

Radev also appointed former labour minister Galab Donev to lead a caretaker government as the European Union country faces surging inflation, gas supply doubts and other impacts from the war in Ukraine. The cabinet will serve from Aug. 2 until a new government is formed after the snap polls.

The caretaker cabinet is largely expected to take a softer line towards Moscow, which could include efforts to renew Russian gas imports. It may also try to mend ties with Moscow after Petkov's government expelled 70 Russian diplomatic staff over espionage concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022