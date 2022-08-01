Left Menu

Maha Cong slams Nadda's remarks on family-run parties; says such psyche against democracy, diversity

The psyche that expects end of regional parties is anti-democracy as well as it rejects diversity. Slamming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he alleged the outfit had always opposed the countrys structure as a Union of states.The RSS has always taken a stand to have one party, one flag and one school of thought.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:48 IST
Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Monday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda for his reported comments on the Shiv Sena and said ''the psyche that expects end of regional parties'' is against democracy and diversity.

In a public meeting on Sunday, Nadda is reported to have claimed that family-run parties, which started off by raising regional aspirations, would perish.

He add also said the Shiv Sena was a family-run party and its end was near.

Tweeting on the issue, Sawant, Maharashtra Congress general secretary, said, ''Parliamentary multi-party democracy represents country's geographical, cultural, regional, social and linguist diversity. The psyche that expects end of regional parties is anti-democracy as well as it rejects diversity.'' Slamming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he alleged the outfit had always opposed the country's structure as a Union of states.

''The RSS has always taken a stand to have one party, one flag and one school of thought. While opposing the democratic processes, the RSS has always nurtured authoritarianism. The BJP's sole agenda is to achieve what RSS wants to via an authoritarian government,'' he said.

''Having one party in the country, like Nadda had said means citizens of this country getting reduced to becoming mere subjects. The people should identify this impending danger,'' the Congress leader added.

