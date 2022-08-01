Japan PM Kishida urges nuclear states to conduct themselves 'responsibly' for non-proliferation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday urged all nuclear states to conduct themselves "responsibly" in non-proliferation efforts at a time when he said the road to a world without nuclear arms had become much more difficult.

Kishida was speaking at the Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) at the United Nations in New York City, the first Japanese leader to do so.

