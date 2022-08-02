Left Menu

Biden: Drone strike on al-Qaida leader delivered 'justice'

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2022 06:40 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 06:40 IST
Biden: Drone strike on al-Qaida leader delivered 'justice'
President Joe Biden confirmed that a US drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri, declaring ''justice has been delivered.'' ''This terrorist leader is no more,'' Biden said in a speech from the White House on Monday evening.

Biden said US intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

