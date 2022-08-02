Biden: Drone strike on al-Qaida leader delivered 'justice'
President Joe Biden confirmed that a US drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri, declaring ''justice has been delivered.'' ''This terrorist leader is no more,'' Biden said in a speech from the White House on Monday evening.
Biden said US intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out on Sunday.
