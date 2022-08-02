Left Menu

Telangana BJP Chief to launch 3rd phase of 'padayatra' on Tuesday

Kumar will be visiting 12 Assembly constituencies in five districts during the foot march, BJP sources said.Kumar, known for his strong Hindutva views, had launched the first phase of padayatra last year from the Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar here.The second phase of the yatra was held in April this year.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-08-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 09:52 IST
Telangana BJP president Telangana Bandi Sanjay Kumar would launch the third phase of his 'padayatra' from the temple town of Yadadri on Tuesday.

He would offer prayers at the famous temple of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha at Yadadri before launching the 'padayatra.' Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would be the chief guest at a public meeting to be held at Yadadri town on the first day of the walkathon.

The 'padayatra' would be held for 24 days covering 328 kms and conclude at Warangal. Kumar will be visiting 12 Assembly constituencies in five districts during the foot march, BJP sources said.

Kumar, known for his strong Hindutva views, had launched the first phase of 'padayatra' last year from the Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar here.

The second phase of the 'yatra' was held in April this year. The BJP is making a determined bid to emerge as the alternative to ruling TRS in Telangana in the Assembly polls next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

