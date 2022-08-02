Left Menu

In 1st Lok Sabha speech, 'Nirahua' demands including Bhojpuri in Eighth Schedule

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 16:37 IST
In 1st Lok Sabha speech, 'Nirahua' demands including Bhojpuri in Eighth Schedule
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' Tuesday made a strong pitch in the Lok Sabha for the inclusion of Bhojpuri in the list of official languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

In his maiden speech in the Lok Sabha, Yadav said Bhojpuri was spoken in 16 countries and the 'Geet Gawai' tradition has been recognised by the UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage at the request of Mauritius.

Yadav, who won the Lok Sabha bypoll from Azamgarh in June, slammed the previous UPA government for making ''false'' assurances on including Bhojpuri in the Eighth Schedule.

He said Bhojpuri traces its roots to at least 1,000 years in history and so far 16 private member bills have been introduced in Parliament to include it in the eighth schedule.

''Now, we have Narendra Modi as prime minister who is known to make the impossible possible. I am confident that the government will take steps to include Bhojpuri in the Eighth Schedule,'' said Yadav, a popular Bhojpuri actor-singer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022