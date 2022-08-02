Left Menu

Akhilesh takes dig at BJP over injury to Jewar MLA in road accident

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP as he latched on to reports of Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh suffering injuries in a cycle crash. Singh, the two-time Jewar MLA, has not yet responded to Yadavs remark.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday called Singh to enquire about his health, according to the MLAs aides.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-08-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 17:01 IST
Akhilesh takes dig at BJP over injury to Jewar MLA in road accident
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP as he latched on to reports of Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh suffering injuries in a cycle crash. The 55-year-old BP legislator is currently hospitalized in Greater Noida. He had broken three bones in his left arm on Sunday evening after his cycle hit a water-filled pothole on a road in his constituency. ''Now, the BJP will say our MLA did not fall into the pothole but had gone deep into it for a detailed study,'' Yadav tweeted in Hindi. He also shared a news report of the incident along with a picture of a road with several potholes in it. Singh, the two-time Jewar MLA, has not yet responded to Yadav's remark.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday called Singh to enquire about his health, according to the MLA's aides. ''The MLA underwent surgery on Monday and is still in the hospital. He is expected to be discharged on Tuesday night. He is stable now,'' an aide told PTI. Singh is known for his contribution to negotiating the land acquisition in Jewar for the upcoming greenfield Noida International Airport.

He had hogged the limelight over a decade ago in the wake of the Bhatta-Parsaul violence during the UPA rule at the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022