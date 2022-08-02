Left Menu

ED has become 'weapon of mass destruction', alleges Karti Chidambaram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 17:29 IST
ED has become 'weapon of mass destruction', alleges Karti Chidambaram
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has become a ''weapon of mass destruction'' and would be known as the ''hatchet agency'' of the government.

He made these remarks while hitting out at the BJP government for the ED raids at the head office of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper here and 11 other locations as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation, a week after it questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Comparing ED with Stasi of East Germany and Schutzstaffel of Nazi Germany, Chidambaram said, ''During second world war, Stasi was used as hatchet agency for East Germany and Schutzstaffel by Nazi Germany. When the history of this country is written, the ED will be known as the hatchet agency of the BJP.'' ''The ED has now become a weapon of mass destruction. And the entire exercise of the ED is only to embarrass or humiliate political opponents,'' he alleged.

He further said they are being harassed for the transactions which have been captured in the books of accounts and income tax returns filed. ''I can't see any reason why an agency would want to raid premises after 12 years. Even by law, you're not required to keep financial records beyond eight years. So this is only for the voyeuristic pleasure of certain people who want to see the opposition being crushed, humiliated and harassed,'' Chidambaram said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022