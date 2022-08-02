9-year-old boy drowns in rainwater pit in Gurugram

The body of a nine-year-old boy was fished out of a rainwater pit at a road construction site here on Tuesday morning, after a night-long search by his family.

He had gone there on Monday evening with his friends, who were scared to tell anybody that Rishab had drowned.

Unable to trace him, Rishab's family members filed a missing report. A search operation was launched and his clothes and slippers were found near the pit along the under-construction Dwarka expressway.

The body was fished out of the pit after a three-hour-long operation, police said.

''My wife and I were working on Monday. Our son Rishabh was at home, but when we returned in the evening, he was missing. We searched for him the entire night but finally, we received bad news today. We don't doubt anybody but we want a fair investigation,'' said Raj Mohammad, the boy's father, said.

Rajendra park police station SHO Praveen Kumar said the body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination and a probe was underway.

