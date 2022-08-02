Biden continues to test positive for COVID, his doctor says
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden continued to test positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his physician said in a memo released by the White House.
Biden "continues to feel well, though he is experiencing a bit of a return of a loose cough," his physician Kevin O'Connor said. "He remains fever-free and in good spirits."
After having tested negative on Tuesday and Wednesday last week, Biden tested positive for COVID again on Saturday in what O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Biden
- Kevin O'Connor
- Joe Biden
- White House
- COVID
- O'Connor
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Mexican president renewed asylum offer for Assange in letter to Biden
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Mexican president renews asylum offer for Assange in letter to Biden
Fauci plans to retire by end of U.S. President Biden's term
Health News Roundup: Fauci plans to retire by end of U.S. President Biden's term; EU secures 54,000 more doses of Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox vaccine and more
Mexican president renewed asylum offer for Assange in letter to Biden