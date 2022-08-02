Bihar: AIMIM's lone MLA expelled from assembly committee

In a further setback to Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM in Bihar, its lone MLA in the state was on Tuesday expelled from the legislative assembly's committee for minority welfare.

According to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, a complaint was received by Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha against Akhtarul Iman, who heads the AIMIM's Bihar unit.

''In his written complaint, the Chairman of minority welfare committee Afaque Alam had made a serious allegation against Iman, accusing him of putting hurdles in the way of the committee's legislative business to further his party's agenda,'' said the Vidhan Sabha in a statement.

''The Speaker gave an assurance for a probe and upon investigation the charge has been found true. Accordingly, Iman has been expelled from the committee with immediate effect,'' it added.

The development comes barely a month after all remaining MLAs of the AIMIM, which had made a splash in the 2020 assembly polls by winning five seats, jumped ship and joined the RJD.

