Tejashwi tries his hands at TT

A dream debut in politics followed by a series of setbacks in less than a decade seem to have imbued RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with a philosophical streak.

The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, going on 33, whom power eludes though he is reckoned among the state's top politicians, has taken recourse to sportsmanship, both literally and figuratively.

''Don't be afraid of losing or winning, just play the game and give your best. Nothing is more effective than change, confidence, consistency and concentration when it comes to make your performance count,'' he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Interestingly, he expressed the pensive thoughts by sharing a playful video of himself wherein the former cricketer can be seen trying his hands at table tennis.

Netizens following the former Deputy CM closely have been left wondering whether Yadav, who can be seen striking the ping pong ball with practised ease, is trying to prove a point to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his visit to the city last month, Modi had supposedly told the cherubic-faced but well-built RJD leader to lose weight, according to unconfirmed reports.

Yadav has since posted more than one video of himself aimed at demonstrating his athleticism, dressed in tees and knickers. In one such video, he played some nice cricket shots and bowled a few medium-pace deliveries.

In another, he dragged his father Lalu Prasad's favourite open jeep with bare hands, the exertion causing him to grunt.

The RJD sums up the symbolism of its heir apparent on its official Twitter handle.

''Even if it is accepted Tejashwi Yadav is sweating out on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it proves that the young leader is mature. Modi, on the other hand, has simply ignored Bihar's long-standing demands, including a special economic package betraying arrogance,'' the party tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)