Maha Congress chief seeks to downplay party colleague meeting Fadnavis

Their houses are also in the same locality so they must have travelled together. There is no need to over interpret the issue any further, Patole said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 00:03 IST
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday defended party colleague and former state minister Aslam Shaikh over his meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying the meet was about issues related to fishermen and nothing more should be read into it.

Shaikh had faced allegations of issuing illegal permissions for some film studios in the Madh area of Mumbai, when he was a cabinet minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, handling textiles, port and fisheries portfolios.

On Monday, he was seen travelling with Mohit Kamboj, a local BJP leader considered close to Fadnavis.

Talking to reporters, Patole said, "Shaikh, as a minister, had taken some good decisions for fishermen in Mumbai. To protect their interest and avoid cancellation of decisions related to them by the new government, Shaikh met Fadnavis." Asked why Shaikh travelled with Kamboj, the state Congress president said, "It was Kamboj's birthday. When Shaikh went to meet Fadnavis, Kamboj was present there. Their houses are also in the same locality so they must have travelled together." "There is no need to over interpret the issue any further," Patole said.

