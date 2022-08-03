Mexico's Attorney General investigating ex-president

Mexico's Attorney General's Office said it has opened several lines of investigation against former President Enrique Peña Nieto, several weeks after the country's anti-money laundering agency accused the former leader of handling millions of dollars in possibly illegal funds.

Peña Nieto is under investigation for election-related crimes tied to company, money laundering and illicit enrichment, according to a statement from the Attorney General's Office.

The press statement issued on Tuesday referred to him only as ''Enrique P''' in keeping with Mexican policy of not identifying those accused of crimes. But an official with the prosecutor's office confirmed that it concerned Peña Nieto.

Peña Nieto governed Mexico from 2012 to 2018 and has since been living in Spain. When the criminal complaint from the Financial Intelligence Unit was announced last month, Peña Nieto wrote in his Twitter account that his money was legally obtained.

No charges have been filed.

Last month, the head of the unit said a company run by Peña Nieto's family had ''a symbiotic relationship'' with a firm that received about USD 500 million in government contracts while he was president.

