Tunisia's opposition Ennahda says leader faces new investigation

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 03-08-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 15:33 IST
Tunisia's Islamist opposition party Ennahda said on Wednesday that its leader Rached Ghannouchi was under investigation on charges of describing security forces as tyrannical, though the party denies he said that.

Ghannouchi is already under investigation over money laundering charges and Ennahda describe the probes as political targeting by President Kais Saied, who has assumed nearly all powers including over the judiciary.

