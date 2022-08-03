Left Menu

Govt will provide employment opportunities to youth: Gadkari

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 16:02 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Roads, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that good governance and development is Modi government's mission and it will provide ample employment opportunity to the youth. "Our government has taken a resolution to eradicate poverty from the country. We will provide employment to youth. We are working for the country. Good governance and development is our mission," Gadkari said addressing a programme of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav organised by the Republican Party of India.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. Addressing the same event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised on vital sectors of development and asserted that if the countrymen fulfil resolutions for the development of the country in the next 25 years, India will become a Vishwa guru.

"How will India be in 2047? How will it be in every field? How will it be in the field of education, health, and development? This year is the year to make India better in every field. If we work on these core sectors and fulfil its goals in the next 25 years, then after 25 years, India will become Vishwa Guru," Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said while addressing an event in the national capital. Shah was speaking at 'Tiranga Utsav', an event held to celebrate the 146th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya, who designed the national flag. On the occasion, Shah also launched 'Tiranga' anthem and video. The family of Venkayya was also felicitated at the event. A commemorative postage stamp in honour of Venkayya was later released.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday changed his profile picture on his social media handles to 'Tiranga' ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the country. PM Modi on Sunday called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

"Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organized. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. (ANI)

