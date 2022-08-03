BJP dividing people, spreading hatred in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for dividing people and spreading hatred in Karnataka. He said this at the event of the 75th birthday celebrations of Congress leader Siddaramaiah at Davangere.

"I don't usually attend birthday celebrations. I have come here because I share a special bond with Siddaramaiah. Not only do I like him as a person, but I also share his views. I share his compassion for the poor and the weak," he said. Lauding Siddaramaiah for having a vision for Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi appreciated him for the way the former Chief Minister ran the government in the state.

"I also appreciate how he ran the government of Karnataka. He gave direction to the people of Karnataka. He had a vision for Karnataka. It was premised on the idea of fairness for all. That's completely different from what we see today in the BJP government," said the Congress MP. He further said, "While the Congress government united the people and created harmony in the state, the BJP is dividing people and spreading hatred in this beautiful state," he said.

He further said that the whole of Karnataka can see the level of corruption that the BJP government has created. "We believe in the culture, the language, and the tradition of Karnataka. For us, your language, culture, and history are fundamental for the future of India because we believe that all the languages, histories, and cultures make India. BJP wants to impose one idea on top of Karnataka. They want to colonize Karnataka. We want to help Karnataka to develop. We want the weaker people of Karnataka to become strong," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader offered his prayers at Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha in Karnataka's Chitradurga district. Rahul, in his post on Facebook, appreciated the contribution of Vidyapeetha in empowering people throughout the state.

"The Vidyapeetha is engaged in commendable efforts to empower people from rural and remote areas through 150 educational and cultural institutions. Their work has helped uplift countless lives and is an inspiration for all," Rahul further said in the post. The Congress leader also honoured the president of Vidyapeeth Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, offering him a shawl. Gandhi received the 'Ishtalinga Deekshe' from Murugha Sharanaru. He was also felicitated by the seer and gifted a portrait of Basavanna. Later, the leader took Twitter to say, "The teachings of Guru Basavanna are eternal and I am humbled to learn more about it from the Sharanaru of the Math."

Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha is an apex body established under the Societies Act to organize and manage educational and cultural institutions with an intention to take education to the doorsteps of common people in rural and remote areas. This was started in the year 1964 by His Holiness Jagadguru Sri Sri Mallikarjua Murugharajendra Mahaswamiji, the then pontiff of Srimath and now it runs 150 institutions. During his last visit to the state in April, the Wayanad MP had set a target of winning 150 seats and urged for unity among the party's ranks. (ANI)

