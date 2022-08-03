Ohla Group says will cooperate with Mexican authorities in Pena Nieto investigation

Spanish construction company Ohla Group said on Wednesday it will cooperate with Mexican authorities to clarify any issues related to investigations into former president Enrique Pena Nieto.

Ohla Group also added in a statement that the investigations by Mexico's attorney general's office into Pena Nieto, announced on Tuesday, relate to OHL Mexico which is no longer a part of Ohla Group.

