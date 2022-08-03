Left Menu

Mexican journalist killed amid rising media death toll

A Mexican journalist was killed in the central state of Guanajuato while working at his family's bar, human rights organization Article 19 reported Wednesday, the latest fatality in a deadly year for the country's media.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-08-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 23:41 IST
Mexican journalist killed amid rising media death toll
  • Country:
  • Mexico

A Mexican journalist was killed in the central state of Guanajuato while working at his family's bar, human rights organization Article 19 reported Wednesday, the latest fatality in a deadly year for the country's media. Ernesto Mendez, who led local outlet "Tu Voz," had previously received threats, Article 19 said in a tweet. The organization said it subsequently called on local authorities to consider the crime as related to his work as a journalist.

"With Ernesto, that adds up to 13 murders of journalists in 2022, at least nine of those tied to their work," Article 19 said. Local media reported that Mendez was killed in a shooting late on Tuesday along with three others, while two were wounded.

"It was a direct (attack)," Article 19 regional director Leopoldo Maldonado told Reuters. The governor of Guanajuato condemned the killing on Twitter, referring to Mendez as a "businessman and journalist."

Violence against media workers in Mexico has skyrocketed under the administration of current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, according to a report by Article 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption injected enormous water into Earth’s stratosphere - enough to fill ~58,000 Olympic pools

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption injected enormous water into Earth’s stratosphe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022