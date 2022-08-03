BJP Urges opposition to "do not politicize " Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

By Suchitra Mukherjee On the completion of 75 years of independence, the central government has been conducting various programmes in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a bike rally was organised today. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appealed to the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and other opposition parties not politicising the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign we all should unite and celebrate the National Flag. BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra appealed to all the parties by holding a press conference and said "There are no hard feelings for anyone, no accusations and no fight. I would like to keep this topic with love because everyone has equal rights on the national flag, we are now close to celebrating August 15 and there is a festive atmosphere in the country. 15 August comes every year but this time it is coming with double enthusiasm because the country is completing 75 years of its independence".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it pains our hearts if some political comments are countered upon the celebrations related to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the celebrations that are organised across the country around the 75th Independence Day. "We will also call upon Congress and other political parties and leaders to leave politics and put their efforts so that the country can move forward in a positive way."

"The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is not a political programme, it is a government programme. That's why today when the Tiranga bike rally took place in Delhi, this call was made by the Ministry of State for Elementary Affairs and Culture, a ministry of the Government of India. It was given that let's do tricolour bike rally together in Delhi and its flag-off was done by the hands of Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu Ji because it is a politically neutral programme." "Politics is happening on this as well, a lot of statements are coming on this. BJP would like to request parties without naming them only with folded hands. Tricolour belongs to everyone and if all MPs participate in it, this animosity," he said.

"It was the Prime Minister's call to hoist the tricolour in 20 crore homes, for this everyone should have a holy hand and as the PM has said time and again, national policy is above politics, this tricolour is not of any party, this tricolour belongs to the nation, the tricolour is to be hoisted in every house, it cannot be the line of any party, it is the line of the new nation." (ANI)

