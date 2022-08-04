Nine miners likely trapped after collapse at Mexican mine, says president
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday nine miners were "likely" trapped in a coal mine in the state of Coahuila after it collapsed.
"I hope we find them safe," Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter.
