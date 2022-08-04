V-P Naidu meets former PM Singh

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday met former prime minister Manmohan Singh and enquired about his health.

Singh is a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan and has not been attending House proceedings due to ill health.

The Vice Vice President Secretariat tweeted about the meeting and shared a picture. ''Shri Naidu enquired about his (Singh's) health and well being and wished him a happy and healthy life ahead,'' the tweet said.

Naidu's term as the vice president ends on August 10.

