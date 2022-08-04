V-P Naidu meets former PM Singh
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday met former prime minister Manmohan Singh and enquired about his health.
Singh is a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan and has not been attending House proceedings due to ill health.
The Vice Vice President Secretariat tweeted about the meeting and shared a picture. ''Shri Naidu enquired about his (Singh's) health and well being and wished him a happy and healthy life ahead,'' the tweet said.
Naidu's term as the vice president ends on August 10.
