Former Puerto Rican Governor arrested on bribery charges-officials

U.S. authorities on Thursday announced seven criminal charges against former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez, who was in office from 2019 to 2021, including alleged bribery during her 2020 election campaign.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico Stephen Muldrow said Vazquez and two others were accused of being involved in the scheme.

