Left Menu

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Bolsonaro provokes with joint military parade, campaign rally

Former Puerto Rico Governor Vazquez arrested on bribery charges SAN JUAN - U.S. authorities on Thursday announced criminal charges against former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez, who was in office from 2019 to 2021, for alleged corruption during her 2020 election campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 22:48 IST
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Bolsonaro provokes with joint military parade, campaign rally

The latest in Latin American politics today: Bolsonaro risks blowback from joint military parade and campaign rally BRASILIA - Efforts by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to turn an Independence Day military parade into a political event for his re-election has become a test of the armed forces' loyalty, retired generals and analysts said.

Bolsonaro is calling on supporters to attend a rally on Sept. 7 - less than a month before the presidential election - along Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach. He also ordered the military to parade there instead of their usual downtown route. Former Puerto Rico Governor Vazquez arrested on bribery charges

SAN JUAN - U.S. authorities on Thursday announced criminal charges against former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez, who was in office from 2019 to 2021, for alleged corruption during her 2020 election campaign. The former governor is charged with conspiracy, federal programs bribery and honest services wire fraud, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

Peru President to testify again in corruption case LIMA - Peruvian president Pedro Castillo has made a surprise return to the prosecutor's office to testify in the corruption investigation against him, despite his lawyers saying the day before he would not be appearing.

It comes the day after his prime minister, a close ally, announced his resignation from Castillo's government. (Compiled by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global
4
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022