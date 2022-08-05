Left Menu

Kremlin: Turkey has legitimate security concerns over Syria

Updated: 05-08-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 14:55 IST
The Kremlin said on Friday that Turkey has legitimate security concerns over Syria and that it will take them into account ahead of a meeting between Russian President Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

However Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters it was important to avoid actions that could "jeopardise Syria's territorial and political integrity".

Ankara has carried out multiple operations in northern Syria since 2016, seizing hundreds of kilometres of land and targeting the YPG, despite opposition from Moscow.

