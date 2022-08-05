Left Menu

PM speaks to Filipino President Marcos Jr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 18:45 IST
PM speaks to Filipino President Marcos Jr
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and highlighted the important role that the Philippines plays in India's vision for the Indo-Pacific region.

Modi also assured Marcos Jr of India's ''full support'' in his plans and projects for the Philippines' development.

Marcos Jr became the Philippine president on June 30, succeeding Rodrigo Duterte.

''The prime minister congratulated Marcos Jr. for his election as the 17th President of the Philippines. The two leaders reviewed various areas of bilateral engagement, and expressed satisfaction at the rapid growth of cooperation between the two countries in recent years,'' an official statement said.

It said Modi reiterated the important role that the Philippines plays in India's Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific vision and expressed the desire to further expand bilateral relations.

''The prime minister also assured President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of India's full support in his plans and projects for Philippines' development,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022