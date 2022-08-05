Left Menu

ED calls Jharkhand's illegal mining case accused Bacchu Yadav "habitual criminal"

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday released a press note mentioning that accused Bacchu Yadav is a "habitual criminal" and has "several cases registered against him regarding an attempt to murder, extortion, threatening".

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 05-08-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 22:22 IST
Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday released a press note mentioning that accused Bacchu Yadav is a "habitual criminal" and has "several cases registered against him regarding an attempt to murder, extortion, threatening". According to the press note released by ED, "It was found that Bachhu Yadav is one of the musclemen of Pankaj Mishra and he is involved in the activities related to illegal mining and their transportation on a large scale in association with Pankaj Mishra".

"It is also found that Bacchu Yadav is a habitual criminal and there are several cases registered against him regarding an attempt to murder, extortion, threatening, possession of illegal arms, etc in the Sahibganj Area. ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Barharwa Police Station, Sahibganj District, Jharkhand under various sections of IPC, 1860, against Pankaj Mishra and others," as was found during the investigation by the ED. The ED also mentioned that several FIRs regarding illegal mining have also been taken into the ambit of investigation, ED has detected POC to the tune of more than Rs. 100 Crore in this case so far.

"Earlier, ED had conducted searches in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki, and Barharwa and seized Rs 5.34 Crore in cash on July 8. Later on, ED seized one inland vessel namely M.V.Infralink- III, several stone crushers, and three trucks in Sahibganj Area. ED has also seized Rs 13.32 Crore lying in 50 bank accounts. On being found guilty of Money Laundering, ED had earlier arrested Pankaj Mishra on July 19, Currently, he is in judicial custody. Further investigation into the case is in progress," said the press note. ED arrested Bachhu Yadav, a close associate of Pankaj Mishra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in 2002 in an illegal Mining case, earlier. (ANI)

