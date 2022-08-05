Biden says he is hopeful on Griner, working hard for her release
Updated: 05-08-2022 23:07 IST
President Joe Biden said his administration was working hard to secure jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner's release from Russia and was hopeful.
"I'm hopeful. We're working hard," he told reporters at the White House after Moscow said it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap.
