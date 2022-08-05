Left Menu

Biden says he is hopeful on Griner, working hard for her release

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 23:07 IST
President Joe Biden said his administration was working hard to secure jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner's release from Russia and was hopeful.

"I'm hopeful. We're working hard," he told reporters at the White House after Moscow said it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap.

