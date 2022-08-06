Rajasthan: Sarpanches seek minister's sacking

Sarpanches from parts of Rajasthan started a protest here demanding the sacking of Panchayati Raj Minister Ramesh Meena for his alleged statement calling them corrupt. Meanwhile, Meena said he had exposed shortcomings in an inquiry and action was taken against officials involved in irregularities in Barmer, Nagaur and Bhilwara.

State secretary of the Sarpanch Sangh, Hanuman Chaudhary, said the minister made the statement in Nagaur sometime back. “The allegations against sarpanches are baseless. We demand his sacking. We are hurt with the allegations,” he said. Sarpanches and up-sarpanches assembled in Jaipur's Mansarover and raised slogans against Meena.

On the other hand, Ramesh Meena told reporters that the quality of works done in a panchayat are checked and action is taken when irregularities are found. “I have just exposed shortcomings in the works. Where there were irregularities, action against officials have been taken. No action against any sarpanch has been taken so far because we want improvement. Some of the sarpanches are afraid of inquiry, therefore, such a protest is being held,” he said. He claimed that most sarpanches and other public representatives are with the government and the agitation is being held by a faction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)