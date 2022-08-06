Left Menu

Rajasthan: Sarpanches seek minister's sacking

Meanwhile, Meena said he had exposed shortcomings in an inquiry and action was taken against officials involved in irregularities in Barmer, Nagaur and Bhilwara.State secretary of the Sarpanch Sangh, Hanuman Chaudhary, said the minister made the statement in Nagaur sometime back.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-08-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 00:36 IST
Rajasthan: Sarpanches seek minister's sacking
  • Country:
  • India

Sarpanches from parts of Rajasthan started a protest here demanding the sacking of Panchayati Raj Minister Ramesh Meena for his alleged statement calling them corrupt. Meanwhile, Meena said he had exposed shortcomings in an inquiry and action was taken against officials involved in irregularities in Barmer, Nagaur and Bhilwara.

State secretary of the Sarpanch Sangh, Hanuman Chaudhary, said the minister made the statement in Nagaur sometime back. “The allegations against sarpanches are baseless. We demand his sacking. We are hurt with the allegations,” he said. Sarpanches and up-sarpanches assembled in Jaipur's Mansarover and raised slogans against Meena.

On the other hand, Ramesh Meena told reporters that the quality of works done in a panchayat are checked and action is taken when irregularities are found. “I have just exposed shortcomings in the works. Where there were irregularities, action against officials have been taken. No action against any sarpanch has been taken so far because we want improvement. Some of the sarpanches are afraid of inquiry, therefore, such a protest is being held,” he said. He claimed that most sarpanches and other public representatives are with the government and the agitation is being held by a faction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
IAEA, FAO hold African Food Safety Workshop in South Africa

IAEA, FAO hold African Food Safety Workshop in South Africa

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global
4
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022