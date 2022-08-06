Left Menu

Gorintla Madhav's viral video: Andhra Dy CM says "action will be taken if found guilty"

Andhra Deputy Chief Minister and YSRCP leader K Narayana Swamy on Friday said an investigation will be conducted on Hindupur YSRCP MP Gorntla Madhav's viral 'nude' video and asserted that if the MP is found guilty then action will be taken against him.

ANI | Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-08-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 12:00 IST
Andhra Deputy Chief Minister and YSRCP leader K Narayana Swamy. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's intention behind the Disha Act, which was constituted to check atrocities against women and provide safety to them. MP Gorantla Madhav, earlier, has refuted allegations of having a nude video call with an unknown woman. Gorantla Madhav termed the video as 'fake' and said an investigation would prove the video is 'morphed'.

A video in which a man can be seen performing an obscene act in a video call with a woman has gone viral. In the clip circulated on social media platforms, the man appears to be walking around shirtless, and flashing his private parts at a woman on a video call. Madhav claimed that a video of him working out in a gym shirtless has been morphed into an obscene video.

Madhav said he has already filed a complaint with the police. (ANI)

