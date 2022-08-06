Left Menu

NC condemns killing of civilian near an encounter site; demands probe

National Conference on Saturday condemned the killing of a youth near an encounter site in Kulgam and demanded a thorough probe into the incident. The party leaders demanded a thorough probe be conducted to determine the reasons behind the civilians death.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:14 IST
NC condemns killing of civilian near an encounter site; demands probe
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference on Saturday condemned the killing of a youth near an encounter site in Kulgam and demanded a thorough probe into the incident. An army jawan was also injured in the initial exchange of firing on Friday. However, the terrorists managed to escape from the cordon.

In a joint statement, the party’s Anantnag MP Hasnain Masoodi, state secretary Sakina Itoo, South Zone President Bashir Veeri, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, and District President Abdul Majeed Larmi expressed profound grief and sorrow over the killing of Manzoor Ahmed Lone.

The NC leaders said the party stands in solidarity with the victims’ family. They prayed for peace to departed soul and strength to bereaved to bear the inconsolable loss. The party leaders demanded a thorough probe be conducted to determine the reasons behind the civilian's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022