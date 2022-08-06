Following are the top stories at 2110 hours: NATION DEL68 VP-POLL-2NDLD RESULT Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 14th Vice President of India New Delhi: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the 14th Vice President of India on Saturday as he defeated joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

CAL16 MUSEUM-KOLKATA-LD FIRING CISF jawan fires inside Kolkata's Indian Museum; one dead, another injured Kolkata: A jawan of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) fired indiscriminately, killing one colleague and seriously injuring another inside their barrack attached to the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Saturday evening, officials said. DEL 65 DELHI-LD EXCISE Excise policy: LG suspends 11 officials, AAP govt accuses Baijal of favouring Pvt players New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has suspended 11 officials, including an IAS officer, for ''serious lapses'' in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22, even as the AAP government accused his predecessor Anil Baijal of extending ''special favours'' to a few private players and demanded a CBI inquiry into it.

DEL73 LD-NITI-AAYOG-MEET NITI governing council to discuss NEP, crop diversification on Sun; Telangana CM to skip meet New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the seventh Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog on Sunday which will discuss various issues such as crop diversification, urban governance and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

DEL59 DHANKHAR-PROFILE Jagdeep Dhankhar's journey from a Rajasthan village to Vice President House New Delhi: Once a ''reluctant politician'', Jagdeep Dhankhar's reemergence in the political scene in 2019 as West Bengal governor surprised many, so has his rise to the office of the Vice President of India.

DEL57 RS-FUNCTIONING-NAIDU After initial turbulence, productivity improves under Venkaiah Naidu's tenure as RS chairman New Delhi: The tenure of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was marked by low productivity of the House to start with, but it staged a recovery later. DEL50 MH-SHINDE Maharashtra govt functioning not affected by delay in cabinet expansion: CM Shinde New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the functioning of the state government has not been affected in any way due to the delay in the expansion of the council of ministers and that more ministers will be inducted soon.

DEL45 RAHUL-CUET What is happening with CUET candidates is story of every youth of country: Rahul New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the government over glitches in the conduct of the common university entrance test (CUET), and alleged the dictatorship of four people is leaving no stone unturned to ruin the country.

DEL39 SKM-LD AGNIPATH Samyukt Kisan Morcha to launch nationwide campaign against Agnipath scheme on Sunday New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of farm unions, on Saturday said it will launch a nationwide campaign against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for military recruitment on August 7.

BOM21 MH-KEJRIWAL-LD TRADERS Gujarat: Kejriwal promises to set up advisory body of traders, end `raid raj' Jamnagar: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said an ''advisory body'' of traders will be formed to guide the government if his party came to power in Gujarat in the coming Assembly elections.

FOREIGN FGN34 LANKA-POLITICS Sri Lankan Prez Wickremesinghe says proposals set forth by parties to form all-party govt will be shared with stakeholders Colombo: President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Saturday that the proposals put forward by political parties during the crucial talks held here to form an all-party government in Sri Lanka will be made available to all stakeholders by Monday.

FGN32 CHINA-TAIWAN-US China warns US not to ‘stir up bigger crisis’ over Taiwan as it steps up military drills for the third day Beijing: China on Saturday warned the US not to “stir up a bigger crisis” over Taiwan, as it stepped up its military drills and warplane incursions in the Taiwan Straits for the third day following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei, which Beijing feels has challenged its claims of sovereignty over the self-ruled island.

By K J M Varma PTI SRY

