Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Dhankhar, says proud moment for India to have 'Kisan Putra VP'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:44 IST
PM Modi congratulates Dhankhar, says proud moment for India to have 'Kisan Putra VP'
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Jagdeep Dhankhar to congratulate him on his victory in the vice presidential election with resounding support across party lines, and said it was a proud moment for India to have a ''kisan putra'' (farmer's son) as vice president.

Soon after Dhankhar was declared as the winner with a huge vote share of over 74 per cent, the highest in the last six vice-presidential elections, Modi met the vice president-elect at the residence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and greeted him with a bouquet.

The prime minister later thanked all those MPs who voted for Dhankhar.

''At a time when India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to be having a Kisan Putra Vice President who has excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess,'' Modi tweeted.

''Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on being elected India's Vice President with resounding support across party lines. I am confident he will be an outstanding Vice President. Our nation will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom,'' he said.

Dhankhar got 528 votes in his favour against 182 bagged by the joint opposition candidate, Margaret Alva.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022