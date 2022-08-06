Union minister Thakur to visit Kalyan LS constituency next week: Maha BJP leader

Union Minister Anurag Thakur will visit Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency in Thane district next week and interact with people, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party vice president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said nine Union ministers will visit 16 Lok Sabha areas in the state.

A total of 21 programmes have been planned for Thakur's Kalyan visit, and it will include meeting people from various walks of life.

Kalyan Lok Sabha is represented by Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)