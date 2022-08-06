Left Menu

Union minister Thakur to visit Kalyan LS constituency next week: Maha BJP leader

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-08-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 22:46 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur will visit Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency in Thane district next week and interact with people, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party vice president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said nine Union ministers will visit 16 Lok Sabha areas in the state.

A total of 21 programmes have been planned for Thakur's Kalyan visit, and it will include meeting people from various walks of life.

Kalyan Lok Sabha is represented by Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

