Following are the top stories at 2300 hours: NATION DEL112 VP-LDALL POLL RESULT Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India's 14th Vice President, trounces Alva by huge margin New Delhi: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the country's 14th Vice President on Saturday in a victory that was a foregone conclusion as he trounced the Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva by a huge margin.

CAL21 MUSEUM-KOLKATA-2ND LD FIRING CISF jawan shoots dead senior, injures another at Indian Museum in Kolkata Kolkata: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan allegedly shot dead a senior colleague and injured another officer in a fratricidal incident inside their barrack attached to the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Saturday evening, officials said.

DEL108 PM-LD INDEPENDENCE MEETING Amrit Mahotsav golden opportunity to establish youth's emotional connect with nation-building: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the patriotic fervour witnessed during the freedom struggle needed to be instilled in the current generation and channelised for nation-building. DEL 65 DELHI-LD EXCISE Excise policy: LG suspends 11 officials, AAP govt accuses Baijal of favouring Pvt players New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has suspended 11 officials, including an IAS officer, for ''serious lapses'' in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22, even as the AAP government accused his predecessor Anil Baijal of extending ''special favours'' to a few private players and demanded a CBI inquiry into it.

DEL104 BIZ-2NDLD-NITI-AAYOG-TELANGANA Telangana CM's decision to boycott governing council meet unfortunate, says NITI New Delhi: NITI Aayog on Saturday termed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision to boycott the Governing Council meeting on Sunday 'unfortunate'.

DEL59 DHANKHAR-PROFILE Jagdeep Dhankhar's journey from a Rajasthan village to Vice President House New Delhi: Once a ''reluctant politician'', Jagdeep Dhankhar's reemergence in the political scene in 2019 as West Bengal governor surprised many, so has his rise to the office of the Vice President of India.

DEL57 RS-FUNCTIONING-NAIDU After initial turbulence, productivity improves under Venkaiah Naidu's tenure as RS chairman New Delhi: The tenure of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was marked by low productivity of the House to start with, but it staged a recovery later. DEL50 MH-SHINDE Maharashtra govt functioning not affected by delay in cabinet expansion: CM Shinde New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the functioning of the state government has not been affected in any way due to the delay in the expansion of the council of ministers and that more ministers will be inducted soon.

DEL45 RAHUL-CUET What is happening with CUET candidates is story of every youth of country: Rahul New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the government over glitches in the conduct of the common university entrance test (CUET), and alleged the dictatorship of four people is leaving no stone unturned to ruin the country.

DEL39 SKM-LD AGNIPATH Samyukt Kisan Morcha to launch nationwide campaign against Agnipath scheme on Sunday New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of farm unions, on Saturday said it will launch a nationwide campaign against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for military recruitment on August 7.

BOM21 MH-KEJRIWAL-LD TRADERS Gujarat: Kejriwal promises to set up advisory body of traders, end `raid raj' Jamnagar: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said an ''advisory body'' of traders will be formed to guide the government if his party came to power in Gujarat in the coming Assembly elections.

FOREIGN FGN34 LANKA-POLITICS Sri Lankan Prez Wickremesinghe says proposals set forth by parties to form all-party govt will be shared with stakeholders Colombo: President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Saturday that the proposals put forward by political parties during the crucial talks held here to form an all-party government in Sri Lanka will be made available to all stakeholders by Monday.

FGN32 CHINA-TAIWAN-US China warns US not to ‘stir up bigger crisis’ over Taiwan as it steps up military drills for the third day Beijing: China on Saturday warned the US not to “stir up a bigger crisis” over Taiwan, as it stepped up its military drills and warplane incursions in the Taiwan Straits for the third day following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei, which Beijing feels has challenged its claims of sovereignty over the self-ruled island.

