Assam, Raj Guv call on V-P elect Dhankhar

Governors of Assam and Rajasthan called on Vice-President elect Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Sunday. On Saturday, National Democratic Alliance NDA candidate Dhankhar won with a huge vote share of 74.36 per cent, the highest in the last six vice-presidential elections, with 528 votes against the joint Opposition pick Margaret Alvas 182 votes.

Updated: 07-08-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 15:11 IST
Governors of Assam and Rajasthan called on Vice-President elect Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Sunday. Dhankhar tweeted about his meetings with Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and the party's national secretary Sunil Deodhar also called on the V-P elect. On Saturday, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Dhankhar won with a huge vote share of 74.36 per cent, the highest in the last six vice-presidential elections, with 528 votes against the joint Opposition pick Margaret Alva's 182 votes. He will take oath as the 14th Vice President of India on August 11.

