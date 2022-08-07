306 cases registered against illegal sand miners since AAP came to power in Punjab: Minister Bains
The Aam Aadmi Party AAP had formed the government in March after registering a stupendous victory in the 2022 state assembly polls.Bains said the highest-ever 52 cases against illegal sand mining were registered in Hoshiarpur district.
Over 300 cases have been registered in connection with illegal sand mining since the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, Mines and Geology Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Sunday.
“From 19 March till 7 August, 306 cases have been registered against illegal miners,” he said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had formed the government in March after registering a stupendous victory in the 2022 state assembly polls.
Bains said the highest-ever 52 cases against illegal sand mining were registered in Hoshiarpur district. “Our government's stand on illegal mining is crystal clear and no one indulging in this practice will be spared even if he is a leader or worker of our own party.
''If anyone of my family or relatives is found involved in this illegal practice, I myself will ensure strict action against them,'' he noted. On action against tainted officers of his department, the minister replied that mining officers of Rupnagar and Pathankot had been suspended.
Officers of the department have been given clear instructions to work without any political pressure, he added. PTI CHS VSD SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
