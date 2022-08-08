Shah arrives in Odisha on two-day visit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on a two-day visit to Odisha during which he will attend the 75th anniversary function of an Odia daily and launch a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other programmes.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on a two-day visit to Odisha during which he will attend the 75th anniversary function of an Odia daily and launch a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other programmes. Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and other state leaders received Shah, who arrived at 1.30 am along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. A large number of party workers and supporters had also gathered at the airport to welcome the home minister.
Elaborate security arrangements were put in place on the stretch of the road leading to a private hotel in Jaydev Vihar area in the city where Shah is staying.
During his tour, the Union minister will pay obeisance at the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, visit the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and attend the 75th anniversary function of the Odia daily ‘Prajatantra’ at the indoor stadium in Cuttack.
Shah will also launch the Odisha chapter of 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' and attend a meeting of the BJP’s core committee, party leaders said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi BJP protests against AAP govt’s ‘flawed’ excise policy, demands Sisodia’s resignation
ADB and De Heus TMH sign $15m loan to boost Cambodia’s agricultural feed sector
Delhi Congress protests against excise policy, demands Sisodia's resignation
Double-decker flyover in northeast Delhi to be completed by 2023: Sisodia
Sisodia reviews PWD projects, takes stock of double-decker flyover, CCTV and Wi-Fi projects