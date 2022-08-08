BJP members target Rajasthan govt in, outside Parliament over attack on party MP

The BJP on Monday raised in and outside Parliament the issue of alleged attack on its Rajasthan MP Ranjeeta Koli by people involved in illegal mining and accused the state government of losing control over law and order.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore hit out at the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state, noting that Koli, the Bharatpur MP who comes from the Dalit community, has been attacked for the fourth time by the ''mining and land mafia''.

''The state government is counting its days and knows that the situation is out of control. People are suffering. While the law and order situation is peaceful across the country, criminals are active in Rajasthan,'' Rathore told reporters in Parliament house complex.

In Lok Sabha, BJP MP from Dausa Jaskaur Meena raised the issue of attack on Koli, with members of the party joining her in denouncing the state government over the law and order issue. ''A woman MP has been attacked for the fourth time,'' she said as BJP members shouted ''shame, shame''.

Speaking to reporters, Meghwal, who is also an MP from the state, alleged that the son of a minister of state in the Rajasthan government is hand in gloves with the land and mining mafia.

''Mining mafia is ruling the roost in the state and the government has lost control over law and order. The state government is divided in two camps while atrocities against Dalits and women are on a rise,'' he said. \RKoli has said the mining mafia tried to mow her down by a truck and left her vehicle damaged in Bharatpur.

Following the incident on Sunday night, the MP sat on a dharna near Dhilawati police chowki along with her supporters demanding action against illegal mining. The Bharatpur MP said she was informed that illegal mining was taking place in an area in the district and visited the spot Rathore also claimed that the People's Front of India, a Muslim organisation often targeted by the BJP for its alleged extremist activities, receives protection from the ruling Congress in the state while Hindu events like Ram Navmi and the movement of 'Kanwaria' face curb from the government.

Both Meena and Rathore also attacked Gehlot for claiming that the cases of murder after rape have increased in the country after the law providing death sentence for rape convicts came into force.

“Ever since the death penalty (for rape convicts) is brought after Nirbhaya incident, the murders after rape have increased. The rapist sees that the girl will become a witness tomorrow, so he not only rapes but also kills her. This is happening across the country. This is a very dangerous trend,” Gehlot had said.PTI KR KR DV DV

