Left Menu

Congress legislature party meet in Bihar to discuss pol situation

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-08-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 15:22 IST
Congress legislature party meet in Bihar to discuss pol situation
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has convened a meeting of its legislature party in Bihar on Monday to discuss the political situation in the state and will ''welcome” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar into the opposition camp if he chose to snap ties with BJP, party sources said.

AICC secretary Shakil Ahmed Khan, who is also a party MLA, said the meeting will be held at the residence of Congress legislature party leader Ajeet Sharma and is likely to be attended by the party's in charge of Bihar, Bhakt Charan Das, who is scheduled to reach here in the evening.

“We always believe that parties with similar ideologies (samaan vichardhara) should come together. If the CM's JD(U), which believes in socialist ideology, quits BJP we will definitely welcome it. But these are early days. We will discuss the unfolding situation at the meeting in the evening”, Khan told PTI-Bhasha over phone.

Asked to comment on reports that the Kumar had spoken to AICC president Sonia Gandhi over phone, Khan said “I cannot confirm it. Only top leaders of the party can comment on such matters”.

He, however, dismissed queries about any realignment hitting a roadblock on account of the Congress' estrangement with RJD and the Left.

“We wholeheartedly participated in Sunday's 'Pratirodh march' here by the combined opposition,” he said.

About whether Congress would back Kumar or RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for the chief minister's post, Khan said, “That is a premature question. First, let Nitish Kumar officially announce that his tie-up with the BJP is over”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022