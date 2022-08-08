Jaishankar, Ukrainian FM discuss Ukraine-Russia war, its global repercussions
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and discussed the recent developments in Ukraine's conflict with Russia and its continuing global repercussions.
Jaishankar also assured Kuleba that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will reach Ukraine very soon.
''Appreciated the conversation today with FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine. Discussed recent developments in the conflict and its continuing global repercussions,'' Jaishankar said in a tweet.
''Assured that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will be reaching very soon,'' he said.
India has maintained that the crisis in Ukraine must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dmytro Kuleba
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Jaishankar
- Kuleba
- Indian
- S Jaishankar
- India
- Ukrainian
ALSO READ
Latest stock rally turns Indian investors richer by over Rs 9 trillion
Get Indian fishermen released from Sri Lanka: Vaiko to Centre
BJP govt working to make Indian Muslims second class citizens: Owaisi
National Education Policy will go long way for young Indians to connect with their heritage, find their feet in 21st century: President Kovind.
Indian F2 racer Jehan Daruvala finishes second in France, gains sixth podium of season